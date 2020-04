It is quite cold this morning with freezing drizzle, temps in the 20s & wind chills in the teens. Hard to believe it was in the 80s yesterday. We dropped over 50 degrees in the last 24 hours. Weather Whiplash! Now we will try to warm this afternoon but it will still be on the cool side with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. North winds will start to die down through the day.