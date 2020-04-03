Donley County judge confirms 2 new COVID-19 cases

DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Donley County judge has confirmed two new COVID-19 cases in the county.
Judge John Howard confirmed the cases this afternoon.
This makes five cases in the county. All five cases are considered in stable condition.
There are now 80 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 3
- Moore County: 6
- Swisher County: 1
- Potter County and Randall County: 48
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 3
- Oldham County: 2
- Donley County: 5
Out of the 80 cases, there are currently two recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Randall County: 2
There have also been two deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
There is one confirmed case in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 1
There are seven cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 6
- Roosevelt County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
