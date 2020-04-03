80 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tx Panhandle, 7 in Eastern N.M., 1 in Okla. Panhandle as of April 3

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle, seven in Eastern New Mexico and one in the Oklahoma Panhandle.
In a news conference earlier today, the city confirmed an additional six cases as of this morning in Potter and Randall counties.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report card for cases reported to the Amarillo Public Health Department.
This brings the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle to 80:
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 3
- Moore County: 6
- Swisher County: 1
- Potter County: 24
- Randall: 24
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 3
- Oldham County: 2
- Donley County: 5
Out of the 80 cases, there are currently two recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Randall County: 2
There have also been two deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
There is one confirmed case in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 1
There are seven cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 6
- Roosevelt County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
Of the cases included in the APH report card, 42 patients are in isolation and home and six are in a medical facility. 37 of the cases are local transmission and two remain in active investigation.
There are still 328 pending tests reported to APH.
Amarillo is currently at a Level Red.
