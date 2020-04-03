City of Pampa confirms second positive COVID-19 case in Gray County

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Pampa and Gray County were notified this evening of a second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Gray County.
At around 6:30 p.m., April 2, officials in Pampa and Gray County received word that another Gray County resident’s results came back positive for the novel coronavirus.
It is believed this case is related to community spread.
The patients is quarantined in their home.
The positive result moves the Alert Level to Red with more than one case in Gray County.
Officials ask that you continue to follow CDC guidelines on social distancing and the City of Pampa’s Stay Home Order which went into place at 12:01 am this morning.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Texas Panhandle to 66
- Gray County: 2
- Moore County: 6
- Swisher County: 1
- Potter County: 21
- Randall County: 21
- Castro County: 8
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Oldham County: 2
- Donley County: 3
Out of the 65 cases, there are currently two recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Randall County: 2
There has also been one death in the Texas Panhandle:
There is one confirmed case in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 1
There are seven cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 6
- Roosevelt County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
