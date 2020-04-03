City of Hereford confirms 2 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 5

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Hereford has confirmed two new COVID-19 cases.
According to the city, there are now five confirmed patients with COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County.
Earlier today, we learned of the third positive case in the county.
This brings the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle to 82:
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 3
- Moore County: 6
- Swisher County: 1
- Potter County: 24
- Randall: 24
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 5
- Oldham County: 2
- Donley County: 5
Out of the 82 cases, there are currently two recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Randall County: 2
There have also been two deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
There is one confirmed case in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 1
There are seven cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 6
- Roosevelt County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
