City of Hereford confirms 2 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 5

By Kaitlin Johnson | April 3, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT - Updated April 3 at 3:32 PM

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Hereford has confirmed two new COVID-19 cases.

According to the city, there are now five confirmed patients with COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County.

Earlier today, we learned of the third positive case in the county.

This brings the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle to 82:

  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Gray County: 3
  • Moore County: 6
  • Swisher County: 1
  • Potter County: 24
  • Randall: 24
  • Castro County: 11
  • Deaf Smith County: 5
  • Oldham County: 2
  • Donley County: 5

Out of the 82 cases, there are currently two recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Randall County: 2

There have also been two deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

There is one confirmed case in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 1

There are seven cases in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 6
  • Roosevelt County: 1

These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:

