City of Amarillo officials confirm 48 total COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo officials confirmed 48 total COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties Friday morning during a news conference.
During a news conference, Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton said the number may increase this afternoon.
City officials also addressed the news after a child at an Amarillo daycare tested positive for COVID-19.
Public Health Authority Dr. Scott Milton is suggesting for residents who leave their home to wear a fabric, non-medical mask to help prevent the virus.
City Manager Jared Miller also addressed why businesses that are non-essential are still open.
Miller said non-essential businesses must follow these four steps: people must stay six feet apart, no more than 10 people can be in the store, there must be enhanced sanitation and they must ensure people are maintaining enhanced hygiene practices.
Non-essential businesses who meet this criteria are allowed to remain open.
Milton said he believes the peak in Amarillo will be later than the rest of the nation.
However, he said if the community practices social distancing that the peak can be reduced.
The shelter-in-place in Amarillo is in effect until at least April 13.
This brings the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle to 74:
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 2
- Moore County: 6
- Swisher County: 1
- Potter County and Randall County: 48
- Castro County: 8
- Deaf Smith County: 3
- Oldham County: 2
- Donley County: 3
Out of the 74 cases, there are currently two recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Randall County: 2
There has also been one death in the Texas Panhandle:
There is one confirmed case in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 1
There are seven cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 6
- Roosevelt County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.