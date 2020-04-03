City of Amarillo awarded $1 million in Coronavirus Recovery Fund

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo was awarded a $1 million Coronavirus Recovery Fund.
The federal grant comes from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which is part of the CARES Act.
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn made the announcement Friday.
“The coronavirus outbreak has hit Texans hard, and as much as we can protect each other from its effects, we must,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for making economic recovery in Amarillo a high priority during the outbreak.”
The grant money will be used to help recover from COVID-19, including ways to prevent and respond to the spread of the virus.
The money can be used for public testing, equipment, delivering meals, training health care workers, building a testing facility, improving existing facilities and more.
