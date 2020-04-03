Another cold morning.

Clearing skies and dry air will couple with light winds to allow for temperatures well below freezing again for Saturday morning. It will be a slow warm up for Saturday but the sunny skies will allow for temps to climb back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. The winds will remain at 10-20 mph out of the south. Sunday will be a much nicer day with highs climbing into the 70s along with partly cloudy skies. The warming trend will continue into the first half of next week.