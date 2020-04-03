Amarillo daycare says child tested positive for COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In an announcement Thursday night from Imagination Station, they have confirmed one child enrolled has tested positive for COVID-19.
On April 2, the daycare took to social media to share that one of the children enrolled at the facility tested positive for COVID-19.
They say the parents of the child are essential workers in the medical field.
The goal of the facility is to reopen within 72 hours, complying with Public Health guidelines.
The facility will conduct a deep cleaning, floors, walls and ceilings.
Imagination Station will reopen Monday morning to the families who have not been quarantined by the Public Health Department.
In the statement from Imagination Station, they say:
“We want you to know we are praying for our families and staying firm in believing in God’s promises. We are praying for a hedge of protection and a covering over all of our families and claiming health and a full recovery for the families effected by this virus. Thank you for walking through this with us. We are committed to be back up and running as soon as it’s safe for everyone.”
