WTAMU waiving application fees through May 31, raising Buff Promise eligibility to $80,000

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is helping families weather economic hardships due to COVID-19 by keeping prospective students’ hopes of a college education alive.
WTAMU is waiving both graduate and undergraduate application fees through May 31, 2020, and paying 100 percent of the undergraduate tuition and fees for qualified Texas residents with a gross income up to $80,000.
“This is part of WT’s commitment to being a regionally responsive research university as outlined in the WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World generational plan,” said University President Dr. Walter V. Wendler. “For more than a century, WT has been committed to meeting the needs, hopes and dreams of the young people of this region. We will continue to meet those needs through academic purpose and service for the next 100 years.”
In addition to waiving the application fee, WT is also extending the freshman scholarship application deadline through May 31, 2020.
Undergraduate transfer students will not only have the application fee waived, but also will receive automatic undergraduate transfer student scholarships, up to $3,000 a year, based on grades and credits.
WT is extending the Buff Promise deadline to May 31, 2020, and raising the family gross income from $40,000 to $80,000 for students who qualify.
Students may enroll for courses as early as June 1, 2020.
The Buff Promise program pays 100 percent of the fall and spring in-state tuition and fees for any undergraduate Texas resident who qualifies. To see if you qualify, you can visit this website.
Graduate students who want to apply to WT and take advantage of the waived application fee should visit Graduate School online before May 31, 2020.
