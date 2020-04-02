Woman arrested on intoxicated manslaughter charge after two-vehicle wreck kills 1, injures 2

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A woman is facing multiple charges after a wreck left one person dead and two others injured Wednesday night in north Amarillo.
The Amarillo Police Department said about 9:49 p.m., officers were called out to the intersection on Northwest 24th Avenue and North Jefferson Street on a two-vehicle wreck.
Police discovered that 32-year-old Margaret Marion Finch was driving eastbound on 24th in a 2005 Nissan Altima.
About that time, 36-year-old Ykevia Dashawn Johnson, driving a 2007 Mercury Mountaineer, was traveling westbound on 24th and was turning south onto Jefferson.
While turning, the Mercury did not yield the right of way, which caused the Nissan to hit the Mercury.
Finch and two passengers, a 44-year-old woman and a one-year-old baby, were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Finch later died of injuries received from the crash.
Johnson was not injured and alcohol is a factor in the wreck.
After Johnson was medically cleared from a hospital, she was booked into the Potter County jail on charges of intoxicated manslaughter, intoxicated assault and injury to a child.
APD’s Traffic Investigation Squad is investigating the crash.
