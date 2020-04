Today is looking quite nice with highs in the lower to mid 80s, we are likely to see mid to upper 80s across the SE Panhandle. The only spot that will be cooler will be SW KS & possibly the OK Panhandle. Expect mostly sunny skies and breezy SW winds by late day especially in NM. As the front blows through tonight, NE winds will increase 20-30 with gusts over 40mph possible. Behind the cold front, lows will drop to the 30s areawide.