TDCJ confirms positive COVID-19 case in Pampa

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has updated their positive COVID-19 case count, which includes one Correctional Officer in Pampa.
According to the TDCJ, a Correctional Officer at the Jordan Unit in Pampa tested positive for COVID-19.
The 34-year-old worked at the facility on Friday, March 27 and was sent home after entry screening showed a 101.2 temperature.
They were seen by a doctor and tested on March 28 with the results coming back positive.
The TDCJ says the patient is at home, in good condition and in self-quarantine.
This makes 53 total positive tests in the Texas Panhandle:
- Gray County: 1
- Moore County: 5
- Swisher County: 1
- Potter County: 16
- Randall County: 17
- Castro County: 8
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Oldham County: 2
- Donley County: 1
There are six confirmed cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 5
- Roosevelt County 1
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.