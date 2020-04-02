TDCJ confirms positive COVID-19 case in Pampa

By Madison Carson | April 1, 2020 at 10:17 PM CDT - Updated April 1 at 10:41 PM

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has updated their positive COVID-19 case count, which includes one Correctional Officer in Pampa.

According to the TDCJ, a Correctional Officer at the Jordan Unit in Pampa tested positive for COVID-19.

The 34-year-old worked at the facility on Friday, March 27 and was sent home after entry screening showed a 101.2 temperature.

They were seen by a doctor and tested on March 28 with the results coming back positive.

The TDCJ says the patient is at home, in good condition and in self-quarantine.

This makes 53 total positive tests in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Gray County: 1
  • Moore County: 5
  • Swisher County: 1
  • Potter County: 16
  • Randall County: 17
  • Castro County: 8
  • Deaf Smith County: 2
  • Oldham County: 2
  • Donley County: 1

There are six confirmed cases in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 5
  • Roosevelt County 1

