3rd positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Donley County

By Kaitlin Johnson | April 2, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT - Updated April 2 at 1:23 PM

DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A third case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Donley County.

Donley County Judge John Howard confirmed the case today, according to The Clarendon Enterprise.

This makes 55 positive cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Gray County: 1
  • Moore County: 5
  • Swisher County: 1
  • Potter County: 16
  • Randall County: 17
  • Castro County: 8
  • Deaf Smith County: 2
  • Oldham County: 2
  • Donley County: 3

Out of the 55 cases, there are currently two recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Randall County: 2

There has also been one death in the Texas Panhandle:

There are six confirmed cases in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 5
  • Roosevelt County 1

There is one confirmed case in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 1

These cities and counties that have issued a stay-at-home order:

