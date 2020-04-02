3rd positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Donley County

DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A third case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Donley County.
Donley County Judge John Howard confirmed the case today, according to The Clarendon Enterprise.
This makes 55 positive cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle:
- Gray County: 1
- Moore County: 5
- Swisher County: 1
- Potter County: 16
- Randall County: 17
- Castro County: 8
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Oldham County: 2
- Donley County: 3
Out of the 55 cases, there are currently two recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Randall County: 2
There has also been one death in the Texas Panhandle:
There are six confirmed cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 5
- Roosevelt County 1
There is one confirmed case in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 1
These cities and counties that have issued a stay-at-home order:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
