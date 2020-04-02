NewsChannel 10’s Go Local: A new way for local businesses to connect with the community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10 has worked promptly to release a new website that businesses can be a part of at ZERO cost.
This site will be linked to NewsChannel10.com and our Facebook page to make it easy for people to access.
The website features include interactive maps, click to call features, social site links and a directory of businesses.
These features are even self-managed by each business, making it easy for the user and the business to make changes at anytime as the market or situation changes.
Uses for this site also include:
- Restaurants will be able to include links to their menus and their preferred delivery services
- Individual business profiles will have embedded video links to host YouTube/Vimeo videos
- Multiple social media links such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
- Descriptions of products, services and special offers being made at the time
- Standard features like a business logo can be uploaded
- Hours of operation, address and an email address
This offer is completely FREE to businesses and FREE for users to access.
“This is an important time for NewsChannel 10 to step up and help our community,” said Brent McClure, Vice President and General Manager of NewsChannel 10 Media. “We hope this tool increases communication in the easiest way possible, while supporting our local viewers and businesses.”
Go Local has been developed by NewsChannel 10 and its parent company Gray Media Group. This product will launch in the near future across the entire Gray Media family of markets.
If you would like to register your business to be included in Go Local, you can do so here.
If you want to check out Go Local, click here.
