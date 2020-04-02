1 new COVID-19 case confirmed in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - One Curry County resident is among 40 new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico.
According to a news release, New Mexico has confirmed 40 new COVID-19 cases across the state, with one case being a Curry County resident.
This brings the total to six confirmed cases in Curry County and a total of seven in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 6
- Roosevelt County: 1
The Department of Health also reported one additional death in New Mexico related to COVID-19.
The case is:
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who died Wednesday, April 1 . The individual was hospitalized and had multiple underlying medical conditions.
The number of deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19 is now seven.
New Mexico is now at a total of 403 positive tests for COVID-19.
There are 65 positive cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Gray County: 1
- Moore County: 6
- Swisher County: 1
- Potter County: 21
- Randall County: 21
- Castro County: 8
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Oldham County: 2
- Donley County: 3
Out of the 65 cases, there are currently two recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Randall County: 2
There has also been one death in the Texas Panhandle:
There is one confirmed case in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
