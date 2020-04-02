1 new COVID-19 case confirmed in Curry County

By Madison Carson | April 2, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT - Updated April 2 at 5:19 PM

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - One Curry County resident is among 40 new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico.

According to a news release, New Mexico has confirmed 40 new COVID-19 cases across the state, with one case being a Curry County resident.

This brings the total to six confirmed cases in Curry County and a total of seven in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 6
  • Roosevelt County: 1

The Department of Health also reported one additional death in New Mexico related to COVID-19.

The case is:

  • ​A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who died Wednesday, April 1 . The individual was hospitalized and had multiple underlying medical conditions.

The number of deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19 is now seven.

New Mexico is now at a total of 403 positive tests for COVID-19.

There are 65 positive cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Gray County: 1
  • Moore County: 6
  • Swisher County: 1
  • Potter County: 21
  • Randall County: 21
  • Castro County: 8
  • Deaf Smith County: 2
  • Oldham County: 2
  • Donley County: 3

Out of the 65 cases, there are currently two recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Randall County: 2

There has also been one death in the Texas Panhandle:

There is one confirmed case in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 1

