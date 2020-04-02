Moore County Hospital District confirms 6th positive COVID-19 case

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Hospital District has confirmed a 6th positive case of COVID-19 in the county.
According to the district, the patient was tested outside of Moore County, so there was a delay in the information being relayed back.
The patient is currently in stable condition and in quarantine. While details are still under investigation, it is believed this case was transmitted through community spread.
This makes 65 positive cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle:
- Gray County: 1
- Moore County: 6
- Swisher County: 1
- Potter County: 21
- Randall County: 21
- Castro County: 8
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Oldham County: 2
- Donley County: 3
Out of the 65 cases, there are currently two recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Randall County: 2
There has also been one death in the Texas Panhandle:
There are six confirmed cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 5
- Roosevelt County 1
There is one confirmed case in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 1
These cities and counties that have issued a stay-at-home order:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
The Moore County Hospital District says there are additional pending tests waiting, and it is monitoring 30 unconfirmed/untested patients with active symptoms.
