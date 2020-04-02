Man wanted on evading arrest charge in Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo authorities need your help locating a man wanted on a charge of evading arrest.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers said 45-year-old Jeffery Abernathy is facing a charge of evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction.
Abernathy is described as 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has blue eyes and blonde hair.
If you know where this fugitive is, call (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.
