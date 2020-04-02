Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have signed suspended defensive end Aldon Smith, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn't been announced. The 30-year-old Smith has been out of the NFL since receiving a one-year ban in November 2015 while playing for Oakland. It wasn't immediately clear where he stands in the reinstatement process. Dallas now has two suspended defensive ends under contract. Randy Gregory is seeking reinstatement. Smith had multiple legal issues as a player with San Francisco and Oakland. He was an All-Pro when the 49ers reached the Super Bowl during the 2012 season.
UNDATED (AP) — Rangers veteran Shin-Soo Choo is giving $1,000 each to 191 minor league players in the Texas organization. Choo hopes to the gifts will help financially strapped minor leaguers with the season on hold. Choo says he remembers the financial struggles when he was in the minors. The 37-year-old outfielder-designated hitter has never met most of the players he will be helping. He hopes the money will allow them to stay focused on their baseball careers instead of having to try to find ways to make money. Choo is going into the final season of a $130 million, seven-year contract with the Rangers.
UNDATED (AP) — Gymnastics star Simone Biles is trying to regroup after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 Olympics to be pushed back to the summer of 2021. Biles tells The Associated Press that while she plans to compete in Tokyo, “nothing is set in stone.” Biles is attempting to become the first woman in more than 50 years to repeat as Olympic all-around champion. The 23-year-old says she's focusing on making sure she can handle the mental challenge of having to hit reset following the postponement. Biles says she was planning to “empty the gas tank” this summer and now has to find a way to fill it back up.