Doppler Dave Is Tracking A Front That Will Interrupt Springtime

While much of our area has been sunny and warm with highs near 80 today, a strong cold front us entering the northern part of our area where temps are 20 to even 40 degrees colder for northern counties. The front will surge southward through all of our area tonight and we will be near freezing tomorrow morning. A brisk north wind will cause very chilly conditions tomorrow morning and highs will only make the mid 50s tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 20s to near 30 on Saturday morning.