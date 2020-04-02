Clovis SWAT team deployed to capture wanted felon Wednesday morning

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis SWAT team was deployed today to capture a felon with outstanding assault warrants.
On April 1, at around 12:01 a.m., the Clovis Police Department responded to Sparrow Court in Clovis for a shots fired call.
Once in the area, officers attempted to stop a vehicle, when the driver got out and ran, armed with a handgun.
Officers heard more gunfire and came upon a dog that had been shot and killed.
They set up a perimeter around the area, but the subject who had ran, identified as 33-year-old Adrian Robles, was not located.
Robles was wanted on a warrant for Assault with Intent to Commit a Violent Felony and Felon in Possession of a Firearm for a shooting on March 18, 2020 in Clovis.
At around 9:15 a.m., officers were patrolling the area of Sparrow Court again, when they noticed movement at a trailer that had been the focus of the earlier call.
Officers set a perimeter around the trailer, and detectives from the Clovis Special Operations Unit generated a search warrant.
Because of the violent nature of the warrant for Robles and his continued use of a firearm earlier in the day, the Clovis Police Department SWAT Team was deployed to execute the search.
The SWAT and Crisis Negotiations Unit attempted contact, and by 11:58 a.m., Robles surrendered himself, exiting the home without further conflict.
Once he was in custody, the SWAT and CNU continued attempting contact at the scene, and could not verify that there were no others in the home. Tactical operations continued, irritating gas was deployed into the residence, and once it was searched by the SWAT team, no others were found in the home. Detectives did locate a semi-automatic pistol.
Robles was arrested for his outstanding arrest warrants, and more charges are pending.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.