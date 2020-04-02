City of Amarillo announces 2 recoveries from COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has announced the first recoveries in Amarillo from COVID-19.
According to a news release, both people who have recovered are Randall County residents. They are now symptom-free and have completed the isolation process.
“We want to take each one of these wins and each bit of positive momentum and let the community know that we are fighting this together,” said Mayor Ginger Nelson. “Our staff has been powering through long hours and emotionally draining days. We are making progress, and we should be filled with hope.”
City of Amarillo Public Health Director Casie Stoughton says the city will make every effort to report recoveries in APH’s jurisdiction as they are confirmed.
There are currently 53 positive cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle:
- Gray County: 1
- Moore County: 5
- Swisher County: 1
- Potter County: 16
- Randall County: 17
- Castro County: 8
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Oldham County: 2
- Donley County: 1
There are six confirmed cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 5
- Roosevelt County 1
There is one confirmed case in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 1
These cities and counties that have issued a stay-at-home order:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
NewsChannel 10 will continue to monitor and report any recoveries in the area.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.