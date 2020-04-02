Catholic Charities offering free groceries for those affected by COVID-19 pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle is offering free groceries for senior citizens and anyone else who has been laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Interfaith Hunger Project of Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle will provide curbside services Monday through Thursday at their building, located at 2802 Duniven Circle.
Below are the times the curbside services are provided:
- Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Wednesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Anyone using theses services is required to bring a state issued photo ID.
