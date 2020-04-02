64 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Tx Panhandle, 6 in Eastern N.M., 1 in Okla. Panhandle as of April 2

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 64 cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle, six in Eastern New Mexico and one in the Oklahoma Panhandle.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to the Amarillo Public Health Department.
The report card showed new cases for both Potter and Randall counties.
Earlier today, the city announced the first two recoveries from COVID-19 in Amarillo.
There are now 64 positive cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle:
- Gray County: 1
- Moore County: 5
- Swisher County: 1
- Potter County: 21
- Randall County: 21
- Castro County: 8
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Oldham County: 2
- Donley County: 3
Out of the 64 cases, there are currently two recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Randall County: 2
There has also been one death in the Texas Panhandle:
There are six confirmed cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 5
- Roosevelt County 1
There is one confirmed case in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 1
These cities and counties that have issued a stay-at-home order:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
Of the cases in today’s report card, 27 are considered local transmission and eight remain under investigation.
There are two cases in the 0-19 age range, eight in the 20-29 age range, 13 in the 30-39 age range, five in the 40-49 age range, five in the 50-59 age range, four in the 60-69 age range and five in the 80+ age range.
There are still 190 tests reported too APH that are pending.
The City of Amarillo Coronavirus Status is currently at Level Red.
