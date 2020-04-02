Amarillo funeral homes making changes due to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - While businesses shut down to help slow the spread of COVID-19, one business remains open to help families on some of their worst days.
Funeral homes are up and running but making adjustments to services, following CDC guidelines and not allowing more than 10 people in a room at once.
“It makes it rather difficult for families, because they are having to find out who those 10 people can be. Sometimes it can be a family of 14 brothers and sisters, and only three or four of them can come,” said Robert Green, managing partner of Schooler Funeral Home.
Funeral homes say the community is understanding of the situation, but that doesn’t make it any easier.
“It’s so important for the grief process when you go through the loss of a loved one to have the support of friends and family,” said Cindy Rowley, general manager and pre-needs specialist at Cox Rowley Funeral Home.
To help with this uneasy time, local funeral homes are making adjustments and trying to accommodate friends and family in the best way.
Most are offering burials now and a ceremony later.
“We’re letting the families decide who they want at the funeral service. We’re doing limited viewing and visitation. Basically what we’re doing is grave side services, and then we’re giving families opportunities later if they want to have a memorial service at their church or at our funeral home. We’re also allowing that once this threat has kind of gone away,” said Lynn Rector, owner of Rector Funeral Home.
In fact, this is what most people are doing.
“Whenever they’ve lost a loved one during the last few weeks or months, most families are choosing to do what’s called a direct burial, just a private, graveside service, and then we are going to be doing that celebration of life, that funeral service for them in a few months whenever everything has passed,” said Rowley.
Some businesses have even gone as far as to live stream ceremonies, trying to get as many family and friends involved as possible.
“We find a way to make things happen whether that’s, again, through the live stream or people rotating in and out, or we just hold the service at a later date,” said Green.
