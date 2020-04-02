Amarillo College granted $250,000 student emergency fund

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College has received a $250,000 two year grant to help students struggling with academics due to life barriers.
The funds will be distributed through AC’s Advocacy and Resource Center (ARC) to students hard-pressed to meet financial obligations specifically related to housing, childcare or utilities.
“The level of charity demonstrated by these amazing benefactors, especially at a time of dire need and uncertainty nationwide, is far beyond gratifying,” AC President Russell Lowery-Hart said. “They undoubtedly recognize, as we do, that educational achievement is more often hindered by economic hardship by life barriers than by academic issues."
While the bulk of the funds will provide emergency assistance for students, a portion of the grant is earmarked for AC to actively share its Culture of Caring, Learning and Innovation model with peer institutions across the academic landscape.
“This is one more affirmation that our Culture of Caring, Learning and Innovation is making a difference in the lives of the students we love,” Lowery-Hart said. “This reinforces our commitment to increasing educational access, ensuring student success, and strengthening our community.”
Students seeking assistance can call (806) 371-5000 and ask to be connected with the ARC.
