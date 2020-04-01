Xcel Energy warns of disconnect scams

Xcel Energy has temporarily suspended disconnections for residential customers who are behind on their bills, and is working with business customers to set up payment arrangements to prevent disconnections. Xcel Energy offers multiple options for making payment. If customers receive calls demanding payment under threat of imminent loss of service, they should hang up and contact Xcel Energy to verify account status. Residential customers should call 1-800-895-4999. Business customers should call 1-800-481-4700.