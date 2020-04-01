Wait times for filing unemployment increase

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - COVID-19 is causing many businesses in the Panhandle region to close or move online resulting in unemployment for workers.
“Our daughter made 135 attempts to get through,” said John Bullard, resident of the Panhandle region.
That is the experience John and his daughter had trying to file for unemployment, similar to the experience of others.
“It gave me a prompt to call them, so I’ve just been calling them nonstop, until now basically. Trying to call in the morning, trying to call all day. I’ve tried so many different things,” said Jenny Harper, resident of the Panhandle region.
The Texas WorkForce Commission is aware of the high call volume, and they say there are trying everything they can to help assist all Texans filing for unemployment.
“Before COVID-19, on average, the Texas WorkForce Commission would receive 13,000 in a day to raise our numbers. Last week there were several days where we received over a million and a half calls in just a 24 hour period,” said Cisco Gamez, media and public relation specialist at Texas WorkForce Commission.
One solution given was to apply online if possible and between the hours of one in six in the morning, because that is when there is the least traffic on the website.
However in some cases where more information is required, a phone call is needed.
“They said to try different times in the day, and finally, 5:30 one morning I got on. Yay! We started going through the process, and I did the initial application, and it says ‘we can better serve you by calling 877.’ That was the end of the application,” said Bullard.
The Texas Workforce Commission says they have transitioned more staff to help take calls and have even extended its hours to weekend.
With the amount of applications being received, the TWC could help the same amount of people who filed for unemployment last year within one month.
“On average, it’s about 21 days before you receive benefits. For some people it’s going to be a little sooner. Some people it’s going to be a little longer, but on average, it’s about 21 days for direct deposit, for you to receive a debit card in the mail,” said Gamez.
The following links have tools such as to see what you would receive being on unemployment, job openings or the link to file.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.