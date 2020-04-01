Texas schools will be closed until May 4

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has expanded his statewide social distancing guideline until April 30 and extended school closures until Monday May 4.
Most area schools have just ended spring break and started online learning. School officials plan to continue online education as well as offer meals to those who depend on them.
“The order provides that schools will continue to remain closed until Monday May the 4th, unless otherwise extended,” said Governor Abbot.
For many area schools, this is the second day of online learning.
“Teachers have scheduled times where they are connecting with their kids. They are connecting through several platforms where there is as much face to face as we can. There are some phone call connections with our kids, but our students are receiving instruction as well as assignments, and we have expectations that our kids continue the learning process through that regular connection with each teacher that they see in the day,” said Dr. Derryl Flushce, Canyon ISD superintendent.
Parents and guardians are being asked to make sure their children are completing their work and to reach out if they are having difficulties understanding the work.
“For students who struggle, whether it’s a struggle that’s been over time, or just today’s assignments, so to speak, our teachers have office hours and they communicate to kids when they will be available to connect with them. We are doing a lot of almost one on one in a way that our teachers are connecting with kids or connecting with the class, said Dr. Flushce.”
Governor Abbott is not calling it a Shelter-in-Place, as he does not feel the phrase is fitting for the situation. He rather encourages Texans to stay home as much as possible to stop the spread.
“Together we will persevere through this for another month. Together we are going to heal our state. Together we will ensure that the Lone Star State continues to shine,” said Governor Abbott.
Canyon ISD is hopeful they will come up with a plan to honor their high school seniors.
“We are very committed that our seniors will have a graduation. I don’t know the logistics of that, but we want our kids to graduate. They deserve this recognition and this spotlight on them for their accomplishments. We are looking forward to figuring out how that’s going to be planned, but we want to graduate our seniors,” said Dr. Flushce.
Texhoma Public Schools are asking students to drop off their textbooks, library books and band equipment during assigned times.
