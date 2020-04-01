First positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Pampa

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Officials have confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 in Pampa.
March 31, just after 8:00 p.m. the Texas Department of State Health Services notified authorities of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Gray.
According to the City of Pampa, there will be further details released about this positive case tomorrow.
This positive case moves the Pampa Alert Level to Level Orange.
They ask that you continue to practice extreme personal hygiene, practice social distancing and stay home when possible.
This makes 34 cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle:
- Gray County: 1
- Moore County: 1
- Swisher County: 1
- Potter County: 8
- Randall County: 10
- Castro County: 8
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Oldham County: 2
- Donley County: 1
