Perryton ISD Board meets to hire new Superintendent

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - The Perryton ISD Board of Directors held a special meeting this morning to officially hire the new Superintendent.
With a unanimous 6-0 vote, James Mireles has been named the new Perryton ISD Superintendent.
Mireles served as the Perryton High School Principal from August 2015 to May 2017.
Most recently, he served as the Texhoma ISD Superintendent.
In this meeting, the board also unanimously approved a separation agreement with the Head Football Coach Steven Coursey.
There will be another special meeting April 2 to begin hiring for Coursey’s position.
