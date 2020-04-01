Officials looking for man wanted for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge in Randall County

Officials looking for man wanted for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge in Randall County
(Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
By Vanessa Garcia | April 1, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT - Updated April 1 at 11:44 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office need your help locating a man wanted for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

The sheriff’s office said 41-year-old Ricky Dwayne Soto is wanted in Randall County for the felony charge.

He is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on where Soto is can call the sheriff’s office at (806) 468-5800.

Or, leave Amarillo Crime Stoppers a tip for a chance of a cash reward by calling (806) 374-4400.

This is Ricky Dwayne Soto. He's wanted out of Randall County for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The...

Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.