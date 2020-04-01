Officials looking for man wanted for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge in Randall County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office need your help locating a man wanted for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.
The sheriff’s office said 41-year-old Ricky Dwayne Soto is wanted in Randall County for the felony charge.
He is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information on where Soto is can call the sheriff’s office at (806) 468-5800.
Or, leave Amarillo Crime Stoppers a tip for a chance of a cash reward by calling (806) 374-4400.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.