22 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Potter Randall counties, now 49 total in the Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo confirmed 22 more COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties during a Wednesday morning news conference.
City of Amarillo Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton said since Tuesday morning those 22 cases were reported, making a total of 33 cases in Potter and Randall.
This makes 49 cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle:
- Gray County: 1
- Moore County: 1
- Swisher County: 1
- Potter and Randall counties: 33
- Castro County: 8
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Oldham County: 2
- Donley County: 1
There are four confirmed cases in Eastern New Mexico.
- Curry County: 3
- Roosevelt County: 1
There is one confirmed case in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 1
18 patients are under observation at BSA with two positive cases there. One is in ICU and the other is not.
Five confirmed COVID-19 cases are at Northwest Texas Healthcare System with one on a ventilator.
Just within the past two days, nine positive cases have came through Northwest’s emergency room and two have been hospitalized.
A COVID-19 case is in respiratory isolation at the Amarillo VA Health Care System with six under investigation.
Stoughton said more than 450 tests have been completed and that drive-thru tests are expected to come back within 24 to 72 hours.
Public Health Authority Dr. Milton said he does not believe a shelter in place order for two weeks will be enough.
The Amarillo-area Coronavirus Status Alert is at Level Red.
