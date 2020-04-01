22 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Potter Randall counties, now 49 total in the Texas Panhandle

By Vanessa Garcia | April 1, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT - Updated April 1 at 11:31 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo confirmed 22 more COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties during a Wednesday morning news conference.

City of Amarillo Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton said since Tuesday morning those 22 cases were reported, making a total of 33 cases in Potter and Randall.

This makes 49 cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Gray County: 1
  • Moore County: 1
  • Swisher County: 1
  • Potter and Randall counties: 33
  • Castro County: 8
  • Deaf Smith County: 2
  • Oldham County: 2
  • Donley County: 1

There are four confirmed cases in Eastern New Mexico.

  • Curry County: 3
  • Roosevelt County: 1

There is one confirmed case in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 1

18 patients are under observation at BSA with two positive cases there. One is in ICU and the other is not.

Five confirmed COVID-19 cases are at Northwest Texas Healthcare System with one on a ventilator.

Just within the past two days, nine positive cases have came through Northwest’s emergency room and two have been hospitalized.

A COVID-19 case is in respiratory isolation at the Amarillo VA Health Care System with six under investigation.

Stoughton said more than 450 tests have been completed and that drive-thru tests are expected to come back within 24 to 72 hours.

Public Health Authority Dr. Milton said he does not believe a shelter in place order for two weeks will be enough.

Amarillo, Canyon, Potter County and Randall County are on a shelter-in-place order.

The Amarillo-area Coronavirus Status Alert is at Level Red.

