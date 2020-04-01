Moore County confirms 4 new COVID-19 cases

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Hospital District has confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in Moore County.
Three patients in quarantine have been confirmed positive and one patient was confirmed at a local doctor’s office.
All four patients are in home quarantine and are currently in stable condition.
This makes five confirmed COVID-19 cases in Moore County.
The Moore County Hospital District says it is believed these cases are community spread.
This makes 53 confirmed cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Gray County: 1
- Moore County: 5
- Swisher County: 1
- Potter County: 16
- Randall County: 17
- Castro County: 8
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Oldham County: 2
- Donley County: 1
There are four confirmed cases in Eastern New Mexico.
- Curry County: 3
- Roosevelt County: 1
There is one confirmed case in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 1
The Moore County Hospital District says there are additional pending tests, and there are 28 unconfirmed patients with active symptoms.
