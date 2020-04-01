Moore County confirms 4 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus: 6 steps you can take to prevent it
By Kaitlin Johnson | April 1, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT - Updated April 1 at 2:46 PM

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Hospital District has confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in Moore County.

Three patients in quarantine have been confirmed positive and one patient was confirmed at a local doctor’s office.

All four patients are in home quarantine and are currently in stable condition.

This makes five confirmed COVID-19 cases in Moore County.

The Moore County Hospital District says it is believed these cases are community spread.

This makes 53 confirmed cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Gray County: 1
  • Moore County: 5
  • Swisher County: 1
  • Potter County: 16
  • Randall County: 17
  • Castro County: 8
  • Deaf Smith County: 2
  • Oldham County: 2
  • Donley County: 1

There are four confirmed cases in Eastern New Mexico.

  • Curry County: 3
  • Roosevelt County: 1

There is one confirmed case in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 1

The Moore County Hospital District says there are additional pending tests, and there are 28 unconfirmed patients with active symptoms.

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.