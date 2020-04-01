Man sentenced to 32 years for multiple counts of Criminal Sexual Penetration against a child

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man will spend 32 years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to multiple counts of Criminal Sexual Penetration for a sexual offense against a child.
Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Andrea Reeb, announced today that 36-year-old Dino Paul Lucero, of Clovis, was sentenced to 32 years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections.
Lucero was previously convicted of Criminal Sexual Penetration in 2011, but had been released after serving a seven years. He then committed the new offense.
Due to concerns of the COVID-19, the victim was not allowed to be in the courtroom, but her mother provided a statement.
“I can’t begin to tell you how much this has affected us. My daughter is broken. I can’t fix this,” wrote the victim’s mother.
As he announced the sentence, District Judge Fred Van Soelen said, “I don’t think you understand, or any of us can really understand, the damage that you have done to this victim, her family and even your own family. This is a harsh sentence but the reason for it is just your own actions.”
Lucero has been in custody since his arrest on July 19, 2019, and he will now be transferred to the Department of Corrections to begin his sentence.
Lucero’s sentence is a serious violent offense, meaning he will complete at least 85 percent of the sentence.
He will also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
