Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico hosting drive-thru food distribution to families Friday in Portales

PORTALES, New Mexico (KFDA) - The Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico is distributing food to families in need this Friday in Portales.
A new release said the drive-thru food distribution is from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 3, at the Los Abuelitos de La Casa Senior Center, located at 1515 W. Fir.
On Friday, line-up will begin on Avenue O and drivers will turn into the south parking lot of the senior center. They will exit on West Fir Street.
Anyone in line must remain in their vehicles and should be prepared to open their trunk for the food.
Anyone who has an empty basket or box can also put that in the back of the trunk.
The food bank is asking everyone to be patient and said their staff and volunteers will be working as quickly as possible during the food distribution.
Below are the qualifications one must meet:
- Must be a resident in New Mexico
- Must be present to complete an initial application to receive food
- Must provide a current proof of name and address by showing a driver’s license, utility bill, lease agreement, or other important documents
- If a person receives food stamps, WIC, or the Commodity Supplemental Food Program for seniors, they automatically qualify
- If a person does not meet these needs, then they must meet the income eligibility requirements on their current income
Volunteers can also sign up here.
