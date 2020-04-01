Event cancellations in the Texas Panhandle due to coronavirus precautions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As communities begin to practice social distancing or avoid large gatherings in response to the coronavirus, some events in the area have been postponed or canceled.
Below is a list of event cancellations:
- City of Clovis is cancelling it’s Easter egg hunt. It was planned for April 11, but it will now be rescheduled for a later date.
- The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health postponed all of it’s April events, including Power of the Purse 2020. The event was scheduled for April 9.
- The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center is canceling it’s event honoring Vietnam War veterans. The event was scheduled for Sunday, March 29.
- The Amarillo Karing 4 Kids Community Outreach and Child Abuse Prevention event is canceled.
- Habitat for Humanity International has suspended all domestic travel, which will include the remaining two weeks of the Amarillo Habitat Collegiate Challenge Program.
- Kids, Inc. has decided to postpone the start of its indoor soccer league to Monday, March 30.
- All UIL state events have been suspended until further notice.
- The Ogallala Aquifer Summit in Amarillo has been postponed. Updates on rescheduling the event can be found here.
- The TDCJ Reentry Job Fair on March 17 has been postponed and will be rescheduled.
- The American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum will be closed until April 1 to protect the health and safety of visitors, staff and the community.
- The Office! A Musical Parody scheduled for Tuesday, March 17 at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts has been postponed.
- Friends of the Amarillo Public Library has decided to postpone the April book sale until May 29 - May 31. The rescheduling is tentative.
- The 21st Annual Salt and Pepper Luncheon has been postponed. The event will be rescheduled at a later date.
- The Amarillo Symphony is postponing it’s March 27 and March 28 performance of “Hollywood Masters.” The concerts will be rescheduled in June.
- The Friends of AJ Swope Executive Committee has voted to postpone the upcoming Shotgun Salute Sporting Clay Shoot benefiting the Texas Panhandle First Responders Memorial scheduled for April 18.
- The Amarillo Reads Spring 2020 events have been postponed until spring of 2021.
- The team roping scheduled for the weekend of March 20 at the Amarillo National Center has been rescheduled.
- The Junior League fundraiser scheduled for March 27 is now scheduled for July 31.
- The West Texas A&M Model United Nations Conference scheduled for April 24 through 25 on WTAMU’s campus has been cancelled and full refunds are being issued.
- The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee will cancel the following events:
- Taco Tuesday at Tacos Garcia on March 31
- BNPC meeting on April 9
- Barrio cleanup on April 18
- The Bowl for Kids’ Sake has been postponed for April 4.
- The Medication Cleanout and the Cancer Screening + Information Fair has been cancelled.
- The Walk to END Epilepsy in Amarillo has been moved to a virtual walk.
- The High Plains Food Bank and the Golden Spread Council of Boy Scouts of America is rescheduling the Scouting for Food event. It was initially planned for March 28.
- The West Texas A&M University Theatre production Kiss Me Kate is moving to the Fall of 2020. Graduating seniors involved in the production can return as guests artists.
- The Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission meeting, scheduled for March 26, is cancelled.
- Amarillo Crime Stoppers’ 13th Annual Shred It Day is postponed until sometime in the fall.
- The Amarillo Venom VIP Party, scheduled for March 19, has been postponed.
- The Don Harrington Discovery Center is closed during this pandemic. This includes spring break camps and classes.
- Night at the 7 Star Casino, previously scheduled for April 25, has been rescheduled for June 13.
Schools in the area are also taking precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. You can view a full list of the schools taking these precautions here.
While some Texas and New Mexico sports championships will continue, they will be closed to the general public.
If you would like your event added to the list, please email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com.
