As skies cleared today our temperatures promptly jumped to near 80 degrees under the sunshine. We expect temps to warm even more tomorrow into the mid 80s, but then a sudden drop of 50 degrees is expected behind a strong front tomorrow night. Behind the front, Friday morning lows will be in the mid 30s and daytime highs in the mid 50s. After a freeze Saturday morning, temperatures will quickly warm over the weekend.
Doppler Dave Is Tracking Some Weather Whiplash
Doppler Dave Has Some Weather Whiplash Ahead