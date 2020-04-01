Don’t forget: Everyone counts for the 2020 U.S. Census

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s Census Day, so don’t forget that everyone counts, including you.
A Complete Count Committee, organized by the City of Amarillo, has helped spread awareness and the importance of the 2020 U.S. Census.
The census can have a huge impact on local governments, nonprofits and quality of life in the Texas Panhandle.
To make this happen, television and radio media stations in Amarillo and the region are coming together to educate the public about the census count.
Every year, the U.S. uses census demographics to make decisions for spending billions of dollars in federal programs.
The data also determines each state’s representation in Washington, D.C.
When you fill out a census questionnaire, it ensures that the area gets a fair share.
This campaign includes an informational television show, hosted by Panhandle PBS Senior Content Producer Karen Welch, which airs on Panhandle PBS at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, and the same time on Thursday, April 2.
To help educate the public, a series of “Everyone Counts” public service announcements are being aired on TV, radio and social media.
The Complete Count Committee is also working to raise awareness at businesses, schools, churches, nonprofits and in small neighborhoods.
