Cook Children’s physicians transition to virtual medicine for pediatric patients across Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Due to the spread of COVID-19, physicians at Cooks Children’s Health Care System are transitioning to virtual and phone visits to ensure the health and safety of their patients.
Staff members that usually travel to Amarillo for appointments have moved to primarily video conferences and phone calls for appointments.
Visits that require more in-depth exams are being conducted via telemedicine.
This allows nurses to use special devices that give physicians real-time information about patients.
Those patients coming in for telemedicine appointments will be screened for COVID-19 exposure, including a temperature screening and a series of questions.
“Some patients have waited months for their appointment. We’re trying to see as many patients as possible by video visit so we can continue to provide timely service to children who need us,” said Mary K. Kukolich, M.D., medical director of clinical genetics at Cook Children’s. “We want families to know we’re doing our best to provide them with the care they need, despite the challenges COVID-19 presents.”
