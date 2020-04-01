City of Amarillo announces new fire chief

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has announced Jason Mays as the new fire chief of the Amarillo Fire Department.
Mays succeeds former AFD Chief Jeff Greenlee. Greenlee recently announced his retirement, which will be effective April 8.
Mays has been with AFD since March of 1999. He has served in various roles, included as AFD Deputy Chief of Operations.
“The city conducted an extensive and thorough search for the next fire chief,” said City Manager Jared Miller. “This was a competitive process with a strong field of candidates. Jason Mays possesses the experience, leadership and qualifications that have made the Amarillo Fire Department one of the top fire departments in the entire nation. Chief Mays will continue the Amarillo Fire Department’s long standard of excellence and public service."
Mays will become the 10th fire chief in the history of the Amarillo Fire Department.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.