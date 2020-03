Sunny skies and breezy winds out of the southwest will start a big warming trend for the next few days. Even though we will be starting out in the mid to upper 40s for Wednesday we will see temps climb easily into the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. It will be warm and breezy again for Thursday with highs in the mid 80s. The fire danger will be very high for the next couple of days.