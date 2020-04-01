AOMS offering free wisdom teeth extractions for 3 students

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is launching the second year of their Wisdom for Wisdom program, offering three local students free wisdom teeth extractions.
AOMS offers this program to students to help offset the price of college expenses.
With the COVID-19 outbreak, many are struggling financially, especially those with student loan debt.
AOMS feels this is a crucial time to help support those struggling students.
Students can apply for the free wisdom teeth extraction surgery from April1 through April 30 here.
