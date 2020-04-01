Amarillo Public Health Department reporting 21 cases of local transmission as of April 1

Coronavirus: 6 steps you can take to prevent it
By Kaitlin Johnson | April 1, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT - Updated April 1 at 2:39 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle, 4 in Eastern New Mexico and one in the Oklahoma Panhandle.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report card detailing cases reported to the Amarillo Public Health Department.

Earlier today, the city announced in a news conference 22 more cases in Potter and Randall County, totaling 33 in those counties.

This makes 49 cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Gray County: 1
  • Moore County: 1
  • Swisher County: 1
  • Potter County: 16
  • Randall County: 17
  • Castro County: 8
  • Deaf Smith County: 2
  • Oldham County: 2
  • Donley County: 1

NewsChannel 10 created this graph to show the growth of confirmed cases in Amarillo:

This chart shows the amount of cases and new cases in Amarillo as of April 1 (Source: KFDA)
This chart shows the amount of cases and new cases in Amarillo as of April 1 (Source: KFDA) (Source: KFDA)

There are four confirmed cases in Eastern New Mexico.

  • Curry County: 3
  • Roosevelt County: 1

There is one confirmed case in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 1

Of the cases reported to the APH, 21 of the cases are local transmission. 28 of the cases are in isolation at home, and five are in a medical facility.

Amarillo, Canyon, Potter County and Randall County are on a shelter-in-place order.

The Amarillo-area Coronavirus Status Alert is at Level Red.

This is the City of Amarillo Department of Public Health Coronavirus Report Card for Wednesday, April 1, 2020. This...

Posted by City of Amarillo, Texas on Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.