UPDATE: Woman in critical condition after motorcycle wreck Wednesday morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a woman is in critical condition after a motorcycle wreck this morning on the westbound service road of Interstate 40.
The Amarillo Police Department said about 6:05 a.m., officers were called out to a wreck involving a motorcycle on the westbound service road in the 6600 block of I-40 east.
Police said the motorcyclist, a 41-year-old woman, was driving when she hit a curb.
She went airborne and was not wearing a helmet.
Traffic on the service road will be affected for the next hour as officers work the wreck.
I-40 traffic is not affected by the crash.
Information on injuries and people involved are not available right now.
More details will be made available throughout the morning.
