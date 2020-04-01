AAMW holding free pet food drive-thru starting Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is teaming up with Merrick Pet Care to host a pet food drive-thru pantry Thursday, April 2.
The pet food drive-thru will offer free dog and cat food pick-up from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in the parking lot of the AAMW facility located at 3501 S. Osage.
Each person will receive one bag of food.
The program is intended to help owners feed their pets during this time.
AAMW is asking that pets not be brought to this event.
For more information about the event, you can call (806) 378-5219.
