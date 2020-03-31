WTAMU professor creates virtual orchestra to honor graduating class of 2020

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M Univeristy’s Dr. Mark Bartley has created a virtual orchestra to honor the graduating class of 2020.
Dr. Bartley is WT’s Lillith Brainard Professor of Music and Director of Orchestral Activities. He put together a virtual orchestra of 63 current students and alumni who individually performed the trio from Edward Elgar’s “Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1” whose grand tones have been heard at graduations for more than a century.
“We take it for granted that connection, that are making that we do together,” said Dr. Bartley.
School officials hope to plan an alternative commencement ceremony at a date that has not yet been announced. May 2020 graduates can also participate in December 2020 or May 2021 graduations.
“We were casting around for just the right piece, and I heard from so many of our seniors about how devastated they were about graduation. The Elgar was the perfect choice,” said Dr. Bartley.
You can view the virtual orchestra below:
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.