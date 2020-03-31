Workforce Solutions Panhandle to hold virtual Q&A session Wednesday afternoon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Workforce Solutions Panhandle will answer questions important to small business owners in the area during a virtual town hall Q&A session Wednesday afternoon.
The session starts at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 1,.
This will cover any questions about the federal stimulus packages, small business disaster loans and employment law questions.
Participants can submit questions before the session and have them answered by Commissioner Aaron Demerson and others.
Demerson will be holding the town hall Q&A session.
To RSVP or to submit questions, go online here or call the Workforce Solutions Panhandle’s Business Services Unit at (806) 345-1341.
