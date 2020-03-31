Seasonal allergies vs. COVID-19: here’s the difference between symptoms

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With COVID-19 on everyone’s mind, it’s hard not to worry when you begin feeling symptoms of seasonal allergies.
The air is being filled with spring pollen and is kicking in our seasonal allergies. However, there is a difference between allergies and COVID-19 symptoms.
Health officials said people with COVID-19 have the following symptoms:
- Tiredness
- Body aches
- Muscle aches
- Fever
- Dry cough
- Shortness of breath/difficulty breathing
Those suffering from seasonal allergies will have the following symptoms:
- Wet cough rattled by phlegm or mucus
- Sneezing
- Itchy nose and eyes
- Runny or stuffy nose
- Watery red or swollen eyes.
“It’s obviously coming from pollen,” said WTAMU Assistant Professor of Environmental Science Dr. Naruki Hiranuma. “There are only two ways that people can get aerosolized allergens in their bodies: through ingestion or through inhalation."
Health officials said anti-histamines should still be safe to counteract allergy symptoms.
If you are concerned with allergy or COVID-19 symptoms, call your doctor to see what’s best for you.
