Randall County commissioners don’t agree with Mayor’s Shelter-in-Place order

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County commissioners bucked the trend Monday to mirror the City of Amarillo’s rules for sheltering at home in response to the epic virus outbreak.
They voted in a two-hour emergency meeting to accept the declaration of a health emergency by the Amarillo Area Public Health Board with only County Judge Ernie Houdashell voting no.
“This has nothing to do with me knowing how serious this is,” he said.
But Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson also issued an order including requiring people to stay at home unless they needed to do essential business including a list of things from buying food to going to work at an essential job like banking or construction.
Randall commissioners didn’t hold a vote on adopting her order. They each expressed displeasure with the broad scope of the declaration.
Commissioner Christy Dyer said if the number of infections locally gets worse, the commissioner’s court might do more.
Houdashell said he objected to the detailed restrictions and penalties for violations, and he wanted Randall County to say nothing.
“I think that’s the loudest comment we can make,” he said.
Potter County and the City of Canyon issued declarations Monday that echo the City of Amarillo’s.
Randall Commissioner Buddy DeFord said “I’m concerned about the businesses that are suffering now.”
